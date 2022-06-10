Early Detection Tools For Children With Developmental Delays And Disabilities: In The Middle East And North Africa

Purpose

This technical brief was developed to support specialists in countries of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to select which early detection tools best fit their needs and context by comparing various tools that have been used in the region and lessons learned in using and adapting those tools to local contexts.

Background

Early detection of developmental delays and disabilities in children followed by early childhood intervention, can greatly help children with better outcomes throughout their life course. Since formal screening is essential to initiate early interventions, there are various tools that exist and are being used in the world for detecting developmental delays and disabilities and that target various professionals both working at facilities and in the community, and for parents and caregivers to ensure that children have the essential support needed to develop and thrive.1 While early detection and intervention are crucial for a child’s development, it is also important to be aware of the risks of screening and the followings need to be considered to mitigate risks: 1) review of tools and protocols by an authorised body, 2) accuracy and validity of tools, 3) referral pathway, and 4) protocols for the users on how to address specific situation such as critical health and nutrition issues, violence and abuse.

Current research globally suggests that detection of developmental delays and disabilities is lower than their actual prevalence, meaning that actions undertaken in detection of developmental delays are not sufficient. In MENA, there is late detection of developmental delays due to (1) the lack of policies and strategies on early detection, (2) the lack of data on developmental delays and disabilities to build evidence-based policies and strategies, (3) the scarcity of validated screening tools in the languages used in the region including Arabic2 , Farsi and French, (3) the scarcity of socially and culturally adapted tools according to contexts 2 3 , and (4) the gaps in availability and capacity of specialized services and trained service providers to support children and families with early diagnosis and intervention once a delay and a disability have been identified.