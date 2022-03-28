Early Action: The State of Play 2021

CALL TO ACTION

The impacts of climate change are coming faster and more fiercely than previously predicted, and it is the vulnerable who suffer most when disasters linked to climate change occur. But we can choose to act. Coordinated, coherent and systematic early warning and early action supports communities and people to respond to the increasing risks in a way that protects lives and livelihoods. We need to keep working together to drive a systemic shift towards acting earlier to reduce the impacts of disasters.

This report identifies a number of ways in which approaches to early warning and early action must be improved, if we are to succeed in creating the necessary systemic shift. The seven recommendations below are relevant to any actor working in or close to the field, and the final section of this report details how Partners of the Risk-informed Early Action Partnership (REAP/the Partnership) plan to drive progress in each area.

1 Risk-informed early action requires increased collaboration, coherence and understanding between key actors and communities that bridges silos to achieve greater collective impact.

2 There is a need for clear policy recommendations to better connect a broad range of available funding sources and financial instruments to risk-informed early action.

3 Funding for early warning and early action must be increased, including through earmarking percentages of existing funds and systematically incorporating early warning and early action into budgetary planning processes.

4 A robust evidence base must be developed to identify critical gaps across the full value chain of risk-informed early action, as a basis for future support and investment.

5 The international community must strengthen coordination and reduce complexity, to make it simpler for countries to access financial and technical assistance where required.

6 Locally Led Adaptation and people-centred approaches should be utilised in designing relevant national policies, Standard Operating Procedures, early warning systems and financial instruments supportive of local actors.

7 Countries must be supported to benefit from exchanges of effective practices and collective learning from different contexts and regions.