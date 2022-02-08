World
Early action and the climate crisis: could social protection be a game changer?
KEY MESSAGES
A changing risk landscape, exacerbated by climate change and COVID-19, is setting us behind on poverty targets, and narrowing the window of opportunity for action.
Crises are increasingly multidimensional, severe and frequent, with many countries experiencing multiple overlapping crises, both recurrent and protracted, with climate change deepening and driving new and unexpected risks.
Current disaster response, adaptation, and mitigation measures to address climate vulnerability and risk are insufficient and the existing international humanitarian institutional architecture is already overstretched.
There is a strong imperative for decisive collaborative action and good reasons for social protection to play a larger role.
Increased attention to how an integrated approach to early action and social protection can present a game-changer in how we address the risks faced by climate vulnerable populations, supporting REAP’s goal to make 1 billion people safer from disaster by 2025.
Now is the time to invest in social protection to ensure those most affected by climate change can strengthen their resilience capacity and avoid the worst impacts of disasters. At COP26, REAP and FCDO are calling for decisive action on social protection in early action.
In order to achieve this, stakeholders must:
EMBRACE SOCIAL PROTECTION - Embrace social protection as key to achieving climate policy objectives and enabling early action at scale.
STRENGTHEN AND EXPAND SOCIAL PROTECTION SYSTEMS - Invest in social protection systems strengthening and expand coverage as part of the development of early action infrastructure in advance of shocks.
COORDINATE ACROSS SECTORS - Strengthen coordination across sectors, actors, experts and agencies working on climate change, social protection, disaster risk management, humanitarian and gender equality, to ensure effective and joined up action at the global and national levels.
BUILD OPERATIONAL LINKAGES - Build operational linkages between social protection systems, disaster preparedness and early action, and embed these in planning, SOPs, MoUs etc, to ensure systems can respond effectively and quickly to diverse needs and impacts particularly on vulnerable and marginalised groups.
PUSH FINANCING ‘OUT OF THE BOX’ - Exploit climate financing and link disaster financing to social protection systems and programmes, to strengthen and expand systems and ensure assistance reaches those hardest hit by climate crisis, including vulnerable and marginalised groups.
WORK IN PARTNERSHIP - Support partnerships with civil society and local actors in early action and social protection, to help reach and empower those most in need.
PUT GENDER AND INCLUSION AT THE CENTRE - Ensure a focus on gender equality and social inclusion in efforts to build early action into social protection, including strengthening the gender responsiveness and disability inclusiveness of social protection systems, and involving gender and inclusion actors in partnership and coordination efforts. Failing to do so will risk exacerbating existing inequalities for those who are most climate vulnerable.
INVEST IN DATA AND EVIDENCE - Invest in data and data systems, including ensuring data is disaggregated.