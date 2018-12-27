27 Dec 2018

E-transfers Implementation Guide - December 2018

This updated E-transfer Implementation Guide replaces the original guide published in 2014.

In cash transfer programming (CTP), electronic transfers (e-transfers) are a digital replacement for paper vouchers or physical cash. E-transfers are a disbursement mechanism – a way of transferring money, goods or services to program participants – not a specific type of CTP. They can automate and increase efficiency in our cash transfer programs. E-transfers can also “bank the unbanked” by connecting program participants to financial services.

The E-transfer Implementation Guide was created for Mercy Corps team members considering – or already using – e-transfers to deliver aid to program participants.

