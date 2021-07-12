Dynamics and Dilemmas within the Education in Displacement ecosystem

A high proportion of the world's displaced are children. Millions all over the world live in extreme adversity, are displaced from their homes, their families, or face poverty, neglect, abuse and violence. Education can enable even the most vulnerable children to flourish but many young people, especially in displacement, are not developing the academic, social, and emotional skills and competencies needed to achieve their full potential.

Porticus has commissioned a report under its All Eyes on Learning (AEoL) Programme. The report is the result of many conversations with key stakeholders and influencers involved in Education in Displacement (EID). Collectively, we saw a need to assess the sector and its ecosystem, focusing on several key dimensions: quality education; evidence; collaboration and coordination; localisation; learning and adaptation. This ‘state of the ecosystem’ assessment will be used as a benchmark to track and assess the changes in the EID sector over the coming years. It is part of the work we do within the AEoL, which was established in 2019 and is made up of 16 partners across the world, and supports a range of activities focusing on ensuring that all children in contexts of displacement are attaining holistic learning outcomes to support their full development.

All partners involved in the AEoL programme contributed to this report and the partnership will be using it as a base to continue to improve, collaborate and share learnings around effective and impactful EID.