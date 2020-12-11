Dutch Aid Organizations Combat Covid-19 Worldwide

With the support of the Dutch government, aid organizations of the Dutch Relief Alliance, including ICCO, are combatting the spread of the corona virus in vulnerable countries. In total there is 16 million euros available for aid in crisis areas in Africa and the Middle East which reaches 2.9 million people. The aid is aimed at preventing infections and mitigating the damage cause by lockdowns.

Hygiene is crucial to prevent the spread of the virus. In many countries there is a shortage of water, soap and disinfectants. Aid organizations distribute these materials. Proper knowledge of how to use these materials is at least as important. That is why we inform people via radio and television about protection against the virus; we reach the most remote areas with vans with loudspeakers.

The consequences of the lockdowns for the economies and education are profound. In countries such as Syria and Yemen, the situation is already very fragile, corona worsens that. Aid organizations therefore distribute food packages and provide cash support. We also help schools to set up online lessons.

About Dutch Relie Alliance

15 Dutch relief organizations work together in the Dutch Relief Alliance, supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to respond to major international crises in a timely and effective manner. By working together, including with local organizations in the field, we can reach the most vulnerable people. The 15 organizations are: CARE Netherlands, Cordaid, Dorcas, ICCO Cooperation, Oxfam Novib, Plan International Netherlands, Help A Child, Save theChildren, SOS Children’sVillages, Stichting Vluchteling, Tearfund NL, Terre des Hommes, War Child, World Visionand ZOA.

For more information visit: www.dutchrelief.org