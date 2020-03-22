World + 8 more
DTM Middle East and North Africa: Profile of youth migrants - Flow monitoring survey results (2019)
Attachments
This infographic highlights the main characteristics of Middle Eastern and North African youth migrants (from Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt, Sudan, Iraq, Yemen and Libya) interviewed in Libya, South Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe, West and Central Africa and East and Horn of Africa throughout 2019.
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.