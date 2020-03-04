World + 8 more

DTM Middle East and North Africa Migrants Profile; Flow Monitoring Survey Results (2019)

This infographic highlights the main characteristics of Middle Eastern and North African migrants (from Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Libya, Morocco, Sudan, Tunisia and Yemen) interviewed in Libya, South Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, West and Central Africa and East and Horn of Africa in 2019.

International Organization for Migration
