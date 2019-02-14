14 Feb 2019

DTM Middle East and North Africa Migrants Profile; Flow Monitoring Survey Results (January 2017—June 2018)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 14 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.33 MB)

The flow monitoring surveys are part of the IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) data collection activities in West and Central Africa, East and Horn of Africa, Libya and Europe (Albania, Bulgaria, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo1, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania and Spain), that are conducted within the framework of IOM’s research on populations on the move through Africa, the Mediterranean and Western Balkans. Data was collected between January 2017 and June 2018 in the above mentioned countries.

Migrants on the move are interviewed by IOM field teams; the surveys collects information on migrants’ profiles, including age, sex, areas of origin, levels of education and employment status before migration, key transit points on their route, cost of the journey, reasons for moving and intentions.

The present brief highlights some of the main characteristics of North African migrants (from Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt and Sudan interviewed mainly in Libya and Europe over 2017 and the first semester of 2018.

Further information about the questionnaire, sampling and survey implementation can be found on DTM Methodological Framework.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.