DTM Middle East and North Africa Migrants Profile; Flow Monitoring Survey Results (January 2017—June 2018)

The flow monitoring surveys are part of the IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) data collection activities in West and Central Africa, East and Horn of Africa, Libya and Europe (Albania, Bulgaria, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo1, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania and Spain), that are conducted within the framework of IOM’s research on populations on the move through Africa, the Mediterranean and Western Balkans. Data was collected between January 2017 and June 2018 in the above mentioned countries.

Migrants on the move are interviewed by IOM field teams; the surveys collects information on migrants’ profiles, including age, sex, areas of origin, levels of education and employment status before migration, key transit points on their route, cost of the journey, reasons for moving and intentions.

The present brief highlights some of the main characteristics of North African migrants (from Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt and Sudan interviewed mainly in Libya and Europe over 2017 and the first semester of 2018.

Further information about the questionnaire, sampling and survey implementation can be found on DTM Methodological Framework.