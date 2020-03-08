DTM Middle East and North Africa - Flow Monitoring Survey Results - Profile of Female Migrants - 2019

OVERVIEW

Flow monitoring surveys are part of the IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) data collection activities in West and Central Africa, East and Horn of Africa, Libya and South Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia that are conducted within the framework of IOM's research on populations on the move through Africa, the Mediterranean and Western Balkan. Data was collected in 2019 in the above mentioned Regions.

Migrants on the move are interviewed by IOM field teams; the surveys collect information on migrants profiles, including age, sex, area of origin, level of education, employment status before migration, key transit point on their route, the cost of the journey, and further intention.

This report highlights the main characteristics of Middle Eastern and North African migrants (from Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt, Sudan, Iraq, Yemen, and Libya) interviewed in Libya, South Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe, West and Central Africa, and East and Horn of Africa over 2019.

Further information about the questionnaire, sampling and survey implementation can be found on DTM Methodological Framework.