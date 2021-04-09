DTM Human Mobility in the context of the COVID-19 Pandemic – Capturing key information on human mobility during the pandemic (2020 – 2021)

Since March 2020, when COVID-19 was declared as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, DTM has been capturing key information on human mobility. This summary combines information from DTM's three COVID-19 workstreams: the Global Mobility Database on Points of Entry, the COVID-19 Mobility Tracking Database on international air travel restrictions, and the impact on migrants. In addition to providing a combined overviews, it discusses advice and evidence on the implementation of travel-related control measures. With public health measures taking effect and COVID-19 vaccination programs being rolled out, this summary provides further insight on how data from DTM's work can support the evidence-based decision-making in the next phase of the COVID-19 and subsequent re-opening of borders.