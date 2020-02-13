13 Feb 2020

DTM Europe: Summary of key results (January - December 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 13 Feb 2020
preview
Download PDF (597.34 KB)

The DTM Europe team operates out of Vienna, Rome and Geneva to oversee, coordinate and support DTM activities in Spain, Italy, Greece, Malta, Cyprus, Bulgaria and the Western Balkans. In 2019 the DTM Europe team in cooperation with IOM missions and national authorities gathered, processed and disseminated statistical data on new arrivals to Europe, the locations and occupancy levels of accommodation centres, and transit flows from 197 entry, exit and transit flow monitoring points. The data, and the analyses based on it, were made publicly available on a monthly and quarterly basis throughout the year in the Mixed Migration Flows in the Mediterranean - Compilation of Available Data and Information reports. All published reports, analyses and datasets based on DTM Flow Monitoring data are available for download on the DTM Flows to Europe Geoportal. To gain insights into the profile of interviewed migrants and their experiences during the journey to Europe, the DTM Mediterranean team additionally carried out 2,841 Flow Monitoring Surveys with migrants and refugees through a network of 28 data collectors in 65 flow monitoring points located at entry and exit points as well as within four different surveyed countries: Italy, Spain, North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

DTM data has been widely used including by the media, academia, UN agencies and other counterparts to raise awareness, inform public debate and policy, and feed into specialized publications on the topic. This includes the Access to Education for Refugee and Migrant Children in Europe advocacy brief on access to education for refugee and migrant children in Europe. It provides recommendations to governments in Europe for overcoming the identified challenges in integrating migrant and refugee children in the education system. Also released was the Refugee and Migrant Children in Europe - Overview of Trends, which presents an insight into the profiles and situations of unaccompanied and separated children. Both reports were jointly published.

