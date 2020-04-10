DTM (COVID-19) Points of Entry Baseline Assessment — 9 April, 2020

The current outbreak of COVID-19 has affected global mobility in the form of various travel disruptions, restrictions and blockages. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, IOM is developing a global mobility database by mapping and gathering data from the locations, status and different restrictions of Points of Entry (PoE) globally.

This Points of Entry Baseline Assessment provides an overview and analysis on the data from a global and regional perspective. For more detailed country-specific information please visit: migration.iom.int For methodology, definition and explanation please refer to the Methodology Framework. Map atlas available here.