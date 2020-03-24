DTM (COVID-19) Points of Entry Baseline Assessment — 24 March 2020

As of 24th March 2020 (17:00 CET) data for the initial baseline assessment of Points of Entry (PoE) has been collected and processed for 84 countries/areas as follows RO Bangkok: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Pakistan, Philippines; RO Brussels: Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom; RO Buenos Aires: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela; RO Cairo: Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen; RO Dakar: Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Gambia, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal; RO Nairobi: Djibouti, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda; RO Pretoria: Botswana, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa; RO San José: Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago; RO Vienna: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine and Kosovo (UN SCR 1244). The PoE Baseline database contains information on 1,221 points of entry. These consist of 238 airports, 77 internal transit points, 720 land border points and 186 sea border points.