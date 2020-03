DTM (COVID-19) Points of Entry Baseline Assessment — 22 March 2020

Overview: As of 22nd March 2020 (17:00 CET) data for the ini9al baseline assessment of Points of Entry (PoE) has been collected and processed for 73 countries/areas as follows RO Bangkok: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Pakistan, Philippines; RO Brussels: Belgium, Croa9a, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom; RO Buenos Aires: Brazil, Peru, Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela; RO Cairo: Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Tunisia; RO Dakar: Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal; RO Nairobi: Djibou9, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda; RO Pretoria: Botswana, Democra9c Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, Mauri9us, Namibia, South Africa; RO San José: Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico; RO Vienna: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine and Kosovo (UN SCR 1244).