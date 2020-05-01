DTM (COVID-19) Global Mobility Restrictions Update, 30 April 2020

Key Highlights:

•Measures and requirements for airline crew members were issued by the authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia requiring airline crew to undergo quarantine for 14-days upon arrival if they arrive or transit through a country, territory or area with an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the past 2 weeks.

•Similarly, stringent measures for airline crew for repatriation flights were also issued by French Polynesia, airline staff are required to undergo medical control and complete a declaration they are stating compliance with the requirements of self-isolation for 14 days. However, airline crew are exempt from such measures if they are if they are in transit and stay in the aircraft, or if there is no layover.

•Lesotho issued travel restrictions for the first time, requiring all passengers to undergo COVID-19 testing and mandatory 14-day quarantine. Similarly, Mozambique issued medical measures requiring all passengers to undergo 14-day mandatory self-quarantine.

•The continuation of air travel suspensions and airport closures were issued by Albania, Pakistan, South Africa, French Polynesia and Thailand for an indefinite period.

•The Islamic Republic of Iran issued stricter medical measures stipulating that all passengers must go through medical screening and must fill in a self-declaration form. Previously authorities required medical screening only for passengers arriving from the People’s Republic of China.

•New medical measures were issued by the Philippines for overseas Filipino workers (OFW) and merchant seamen who must undergo COVID-19 tests on arrival conducted by Bureau of Quarantine after which they have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine at a Government facility. Authorities also issued measured for nationals of Philippines who will now be required to fill in Immigration Arrival Cards specifying their address in the Philippines.

•Medical measures were introduced for returning nationals and residents by Slovakia, requiring all passengers to undergo medical screening at point of entry, if tested positive passengers will required to undergo quarantine. Meanwhile, Slovenia introduced measures requiring returning nationals and residents to self-isolate for 7 days upon arrival.

•New exceptions for entry were issued by Albania permitting return and emergency flights whereas the Philippines issued new exceptions for airline crew and foreign crew members.

•Kuwait announced exceptions for diplomatic, return and humanitarian flights approved by the Air Transport Department as well as aircrafts operated by Kuwait Air Force, Kuwait Police Wing and Kuwait Ameri Flight. Authorities introduced a new measure for entry requiring arriving passengers to install an official app 'Shlonik' in their personal device before departure. This app is a self-check-in mechanism for quarantined patients, reporting on vital and a communication tool with the Ministry of Health medical teams. Airlines must inform Kuwait DGCA of passengers who are not able to install it.

•Malaysia continued its travel ban on the entry and transit of all passengers, authorities issued new exceptions for the entry of permanent residents with a Malaysian Permanent Resident card, as well as spouses or children of nationals as long as they have a sticker label visa in the passport specifically indicating their status. Additionally, passengers who can enter will be subjected to medical measures such as quarantined for 14 days at the designated quarantine stations. For nationals of Malaysia, the government will bear the cost of MYR 150 per day. For all other passengers, they are required to bear all the costs.