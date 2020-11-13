DTM (COVID-19) Global Mobility Restriction Overview - 9 November 2020

Overview

The global number of COVID-19 cases have exceeded 50 million (50,030,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,252,072 fatalities) as of 9th November 2020. In response to the second wave of infections, global mobility and migration remain significantly affected with international air travel restrictions in place, or meticulously reassessed. As of 9th November 2020, a total of 225 countries, territories or areas have issued 104,113 travel related measures indicating increase of 4 per cent from 100,065 travel related measures reported on 9th November 2020. Of these, 29,861 were reported as entry restrictions and 74,252 were reported as conditions for entry. There has been an increase of 42 per cent increase in restrictions on passengers arriving from certain countries, territories or areas and an increase of 5 per cent in airport closures. In terms of conditions for authorised entry, there was an increase of 30 per cent in location surveillance such as passenger locator forms and 13 per cent in other limitations like mandatory proof of health insurance between 2nd and 9th November 2020. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 173 countries, territories or areas have issued 779 exceptions enabling mobility despite travel restrictions. Between 2nd and 9th November 2020, 68 countries, territories or areas issued 187 new exceptions whilst 56 countries, territories or areas removed 128 exceptions.