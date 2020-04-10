DTM (COVID-19) Global mobility restriction overview - 9 April, 2020

The current outbreak of COVID-19 has affected global mobility in the form of various travel disruptions and restrictions. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, DTM has developed a COVID-19 database mapping the different restrictions to provide a global overview. For this, DTM uses the IATA site as the primary source on restrictions with the information reported per country and territory, and to the country of application.

Data collected includes:

1. Date of restriction

2. Country of Restriction

3. Countries on which restrictions were imposed

4. Type of restriction- total restriction, or conditional restriction – such as medical/ and or visa restriction

This DTM-Covid19 Travel Restrictions Output presents an analysis based on country imposing, country being imposed upon, and the aggregation of the restriction type. The aim of the data analysis is to provide an overview of the COVID-19 outbreak on global mobility and to help identify and develop response.

Key Highlights

•Jamaica shifted from a partial restriction banning the entry of passengers from specific countries, territories and areas to total restriction on all passenger entry, as authorities announced airport closures until 21st April 2020. Italy also expanded its entry restrictions for tourists at airports in the north of the country to now encompass a nation-wide air-travel ban for that category of passengers.

•A cargo plane carrying 90 tonnes of medical aid, ventilators and protective masks from Wuhan in the People’s Republic of China arrived in Australia late 8th April 2020. The flight is the first to arrive in Australia from Wuhan since 23rd January and marks the official lifting of restrictions in the city where the outbreak began.

•Stringent measures related to the mobility of airline crew and maritime crew continue. Uganda issued stipulations specifically for airline crew who now must undergo mandatory quarantine during their rest period. The Centre for Disease Control in the United States of America has issued restrictions for disembarking cruise passengers and crew, stipulating that they will no longer be allowed to board domestic commercial flights.

•New exceptions were issued by Spain for the entry of military personnel, whereas Sudan and Nepal issued exceptions for the entry of medical evacuations and emergency medical flights.

•Finland extended restrictions imposed from 9th April 2020 until the 13th May 2020, including the ban on public meetings of more than 10 people and the closure of public services such as libraries and schools for most students.

•Bangladesh has imposed a lockdown in the Cox’s Bazaar District banning all entry and exit after they reported 218 cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths, as of 8th April 2020. Cox’s Bazaar hosts more than a million Rohingya refugees.