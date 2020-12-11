DTM (COVID-19) Global Mobility Restriction Overview - 7 December 2020

Overview

Over 66 million COVID-19 cases have been reported by the World Health Organization in 220 countries, territories or areas globally as of 7th December 2020.i Related air travel measures to limit the spread of new infection cases have had a considerable effect on global mobility and migration. As of 7th December 2020, a total of 225 countries, territories or areas, have issued 107,731 travel related measures indicating a decrease of 3 per cent from 110,974 travel related measures reported on 30th November 2020. Of these, 28,428 were reported as entry restrictions and 79,303 were reported as conditions for entry. In the reporting period, there was a decrease in conditions for authorized entry of 3 per cent and a 2 per cent decrease in the entry restrictions. In terms of conditions for authorized entry, there was a decrease of 25 per cent in location surveillance such as passenger locator forms. There was a decrease of 16 per cent in entry restrictions such as visa requirements between 30th November and 7th December 2020. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 167 countries, territories or areas have issued 713 exceptions enabling mobility despite travel related measures. Between 30th November and 7th December 2020, countries, 23 territories or areas issued 40 new exceptions whilst 38 countries, territories or areas removed 116 exceptions.