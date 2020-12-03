DTM (COVID-19) Global Mobility Restriction Overview - 30th November 2020

Overview

With more than 62 million confirmed COVID-19 cases reported globally by the World Health Organization as of 30th November 2020, the multi-layered challenges posed by the global pandemic persist. Travel related measures ensure that global migration and mobility are carefully managed. A total of 225 countries, territories or areas, have issued 110,974 travel related measures as of 30th November 2020, indicating a 3 per cent increase from 107,830 travel related measures reported on 23rd November 2020. Of these, 28,896 were reported as entry restrictions and 82,078 were reported as conditions for authorized entry. In the reporting period, there was a decrease in entry restrictions and an increase in conditions for authorized entry of 0.5 and 4 per cent, respectively. In terms of conditions for authorized entry, there was an increase of 16 per cent in location surveillance such as passenger locator forms between 23th and 30th November 2020. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 170 countries, territories or areas have issued 789 exceptions enabling mobility despite travel restrictions. Since last week, 17 countries, territories or areas have issued 35 new exceptions and 8 countries, territories or areas removed 19 exceptions.