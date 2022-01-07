DTM (COVID-19) Global Mobility Restriction Overview - 3 January 2022

Overview

The emergence of a new variant of COVID-19 continues to impact the issuance and extensions of new travel restrictions for further detailed information on variant related travel restrictions refer to the supplementary 'Impact of COVID-19 on International Flights - Omicron Variant' report for 5 January 2022. As of 29 December 2021, a total of 281 million cases1 of COVID-19 have been recorded globally, including more than 5.4 million deaths. Simultaneously, the World Health Organization reports more than 8.6 billion doses of the vaccine have been administered globally as of 3 January 2022. A total of 228 countries, territories or areas (C/T/As) have issued 115,458 travel related measures as of 3 January 2022, indicating almost no change (0.16%) from 115,275 travel related measures issued on 29 December 2021. Of these, 25,178 were reported as entry restrictions and 90,280 were reported as conditions for authorized entry. In the reporting period, there was an increase of almost one per cent in entry restrictions and no change (-0.05%) in conditions for authorized entry. In terms of conditions for authorized entry, there was an increase of eight per cent in other limitations such as travel insurance and an increase of five per cent in location surveillance such as passenger locator forms. In terms of entry restrictions, there was an increase of one per cent in both, route restrictions and on nationals of specific C/T/As. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 210 countries, territories or areas have issued 996 exceptions enabling mobility. Between 27 December 2021 and 3 January 2022, 9 countries, territories or areas issued 9 new exceptions whilst 8 countries, territories or areas removed 17 exceptions.