DTM (COVID-19) Global Mobility Restriction Overview - 28 September 2020

Overview

With the resurgence of new COVID-19 cases globally, migration and global mobility remain deeply affected as Governments and authorities maintain COVID-19 related travel restrictions. As the global number of COVID-19 cases touches 33 million and close to a million deaths (32,968,853 confirmed cases including 995,836 deaths) epidemiological considerations continue to hinder mobility. As of 28th September 2020, a total of 219 countries, territories or areas have issued 93,011 travel restrictions indicating an increase of two per cent from 91,370 travel restrictions reported on 21st September 2020. There has been an increase of 9 per cent in other restrictions such as new documents needed for travel and an increase of 2 per cent in other limitations. Simultaneously, there was a 1 per cent decrease in restrictions on passengers arriving from specific countries, territories or areas. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 176 countries, territories or areas have issued 757 exceptions enabling mobility despite blanket travel restrictions. Between 21st and 28th September 2020, 11 countries, territories or areas issued 16 new exceptions whilst 5 countries, territories or areas removed 8 exceptions.

Data Source: IATA and official government websites.