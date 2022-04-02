DTM (COVID-19) Global Mobility Restriction Overview - 28 March 2022

Overview

The impact of COVID-19 on global mobility continues to evolve. As of 7 March 2022, a total of 445 million cases of COVID19 have been recorded globally, including more than 5.9 million deaths. Simultaneously, the World Health Organization reports more than 10.7 billion doses of the vaccine have been administered globally as of 6 March 2022. A total of 214 countries, territories or areas (C/T/As) have issued 114,268 travel related measures as of 28 March 2022, indicating a change of -0.49 per cent from 114,834 travel related measures issued on 21 March 2022. Of these, 16,174 were reported as entry restrictions and 98,094 were reported as conditions for authorized entry. In the reporting period, there was a -0.06 per cent change in conditions for authorized entry and a -3.04 per cent change in entry restrictions. In terms of conditions for authorized entry, there was a 9.9 per cent decrease in location surveillance such as passenger locator forms. There was a decrease of 84.6 per cent in restrictions on passengers from specific nationalities.

In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 197 countries, territories or areas have issued 864 exceptions enabling mobility. Between 21 and 28 March 2022, 11 countries, territories or areas have issued 13 new exceptions 14 whilst countries, territories or areas removed 25 exceptions.