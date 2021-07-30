DTM (COVID-19) Global Mobility Restriction Overview - 26th July 2021

Overview

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a stable impact on migration and global mobility. As of 26th July 2021, more than 193 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded globally, including more than 4 million deaths. Simultaneously, the World Health Organization reports more than 3.6 billion doses of the vaccine have been administered globally as of 25th July 2021.

A total of 228 countries, territories, or areas (C/T/As) have issued 110,717 travel related measures as of 26th July 2021, indicating an increase of almost one per cent from 110,064 travel related measures issued on 19th July 2021. Of these, 28,429 were reported as entry restrictions and 82,288 were reported as conditions for authorized entry. In the reporting period, there was an increase (1.5%) in entry restrictions and a slight increase (0.3%) in conditions for authorized entry. In terms of conditions for authorized entry, there was a 6 per cent increase location surveillance such as downloading apps on personal devices or informing local authorities, there was a 6 per cent decrease in other limitations such as insurance or prior permission from a Ministry and almost no change (0.4%) in medical requirements such as quarantine or medical screening upon arrival. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 199 countries, territories or areas have issued 976 exceptions enabling mobility. Between 19th and 26th July 2021, 14 countries, territories or areas issued 20 new exceptions whilst 10 countries, territories or areas removed 19 exceptions.