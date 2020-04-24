DTM (COVID-19) Global mobility restriction overview - 23 April, 2020

Overview:

With the total number of global COVID-19 cases at nearly 2.5 million (2,471,136 on 22nd April 2020), as per the World Health Organization, the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to dictate strict measures controlling both, global mobility and migration, as well as daily internal mobility. As of 23nd April 2020, a total of 215 countries, territories and areas have implemented a total of 52,262 number of travel restrictions. This indicates an eight per cent increase in the number of daily restrictions from 48,588 restrictions recorded on 20th April 2020. In general, other limitations such as new documents required for entry increased by 17 per cent, medical restrictions and measures increased by 10 per cent and restrictions on passengers arriving from a specific country, territory or area increased by eight per cent. The preference for a multipronged approach balancing relaxation measures alongside internal mobility limitations continues, Spain will extend its current lockdown until 9th May 2020, but authorities relaxed some measures allowing children under the age of 14 to go out for short walks or accompany adults for essential activities such as shopping from 26th April 2020. Viet Nam announced lifting the current lockdown and social distancing restrictions, allowing daily life in major cities to slowly return. In several parts of the world, restrictions on internal mobility and lockdown measures continue to be extended. The Republic of Ireland announced a ban on large public gathering of 5,000 people and possible extensions of restrictions until September 2020. After a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, Singapore announced an extension of partial lockdown measures, specifically the closure of most workplaces and schools from 4th May 2020 to 1st June 2020. Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of China has also extended its social distancing policies including the closure of cinemas and gyms and bans on gathering of more than four people until 7th May 2020. Likewise, Bahrain also extended its lockdown by two more weeks until 7th May 2020.

Despite reporting no cases of COVID-19 as yet, Lesotho has extended its three-week lockdown period by an additional two weeks until 5th May 2020. While Sri Lanka announced plans to partially lift the lockdown from 20th April 2020, a sudden surge in number COVID-19 cases reported in a single day has reversed this decision, the lockdown has been extended until 27th April 2020. Kenya also announced a cessation of movement by air and road in and out of Mandera County for an initial period of 21 days, commencing from 22nd April 2020. In a similar vein, Nigeria issued a ban on inter-state travel to restrict the spread of infection. Even though Latvia extended its current lockdown until 12th May 2020, the mobility of returning nationals is on-going. On 22nd April 2020, 360 nationals of Latvia are scheduled to return on three return flights from Norway, Germany and the Netherlands. Likewise, authorities in United Kingdom of Northern Ireland and Great Britain announced five charter flights for the return of 1,500 British nationals in New Zealand as well as continued return flights from India. United Arab Emirates announced return flights for nationals from India, United Kingdom of Northern Ireland and Great Britain Spain,

Germany, Philippines, South Africa, Tunisia and Indonesia. To overcome current challenges of COVID-19 related mobility restrictions, the first United Nations ‘Solidarity Flight’ delivered medical supplies and protective equipment to boost COVID-19 response on the African continent. Likewise, since 14th April 2020, 34 African countries have received supplies, several more flights are planned to deliver aid to 95 countries, territories and areas. Egypt sent medical equipment, anaesthesia drugs and antibiotics as well as body bags, masks and testing swabs to support their COVID-19 response to the United States of America. The United Arab Emirates also sent medical supplies to South Africa to bolster COVID19 measures.

Data Source: IATA (https://www.iatatravelcentre.com/international-travel-document-news/1580...