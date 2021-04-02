DTM (COVID-19) Global Mobility Restriction Overview - 22nd March 2021

Overview

As different parts of the world grapple with the third wave of the pandemic, global mobility and migration remain impacted by COVID-19 related travel restrictions. As of 29th March 2021, there have been more than 126 million cases of COVID-19 recorded globally as reported the World Health Organization, including more than 2.7 million deaths, and as of 25th March 2021, a total of 462,824,374 vaccine doses have been administered globally. A total of 227 countries, territories, or areas, have issued 117,011 travel related measures as of 29th March 2021, indicating a decrease of 1 per cent from 108,338 travel related measures reported on 22nd March 2021. Of these, 29,225 were reported as entry restrictions and 77,786 were reported as conditions for authorized entry. In the reporting period, there was an almost one per cent decrease in entry restrictions and a decrease of two per cent in conditions for authorized entry. In terms of conditions for authorized entry, there was an increase of 8 per cent in location surveillance measures such as Passenger Locator Forms and a decrease of 2 per cent in medical requirements such as quarantine or medical certificates. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 192 countries, territories or areas have issued 856 exceptions enabling mobility. Between 22nd and 29th March 2021, 13 countries, territories or areas issued 21 new exceptions whilst 9 countries, territories or areas removed 21 exceptions.