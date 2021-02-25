DTM (COVID-19) Global Mobility Restriction Overview - 22nd February 2021

The current outbreak of COVID-19 has affected global mobility in the form of various travel disruptions and restrictions. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, DTM has developed a COVID-19 database mapping the different restrictions to provide a global overview. For this, DTM uses the IATA site as the primary source of restrictions with the information reported per country and territory, and to the country of application.

Data collected includes:

Date of restriction Country, territory or area of restriction Countries, territories or areas on which restrictions were imposed Type of restriction- total restriction, or conditional restriction – such as medical/ and or visa restriction

This DTM COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Output presents an analysis based on country imposing, the country being imposed upon, and the aggregation of the restriction type. The aim of the data analysis is to provide an overview of the COVID-19 outbreak on global mobility and to help identify and develop responses.

Overview

The World Health Organization recorded more than 110 million COVID-19 cases globally on 22nd February 2021. i As the challenges of the global pandemic continue to intensify, measures to control the spread of new infection cases and subsequent variants of the virus remain stringent. As of 22nd February 2021, a total of 227 countries, territories, or areas, have issued 104,990 travel related measures indicating an increase of one per cent from 103,834 travel related measures reported on 15th February 2021. Of these, 29,371 were reported as entry restrictions and 75,619 were reported as conditions for authorized entry. In the reporting period, there was a decrease of close to one per cent in entry restrictions and an increase of two per cent in conditions for authorized entry. In terms of conditions for authorized entry, there was a 22 per cent increase in location surveillance such as Passenger Locator Forms or downloading contact tracing apps on personal devices. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 189 countries, territories or areas have issued 795 exceptions enabling mobility despite travel restrictions. Between 15 th and 22nd February 2021, 10 countries, territories or areas issued 23 new exceptions whilst 4 countries, territories or areas removed 8 exceptions.