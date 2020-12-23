DTM (COVID-19) Global Mobility Restriction Overview - 21 December 2020

Overview

The emergence of a new strain of the COVID-19 virus has caused new border closures and passenger bans. Such measures continue to have an immense impact on global mobility and migration. As per the World Health Organization, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported as of 21st December 2020, has exceeded 75 million including more than 1.6 million (1,686,267) deaths globally.i As of 21st December 2020, a total of 226 countries, territories, or areas, have issued 110,629 travel related measures indicating a slight decrease of almost one per cent from 111,204 travel related measures reported on 14th December 2020. Of these, 29,123 were reported as entry restrictions and 81,506 were reported as conditions for entry. In the reporting period, there was a 5 per cent increase in the entry restrictions and a decrease of 2 per cent in conditions for authorized entry. In terms of conditions for authorized entry, there was a decrease of 3 per cent in medical requirements such as quarantine or medical certificates. There was a 50 per cent increase in entry restrictions such as visa requirements and 3 per cent increase in restrictions on passengers arriving from specific countries, territories or areas between 14th and 21st December 2020. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 172 countries, territories or areas have issued 707 exceptions enabling mobility despite travel restrictions. Between 14th and 21st December 2020, countries, 16 countries, territories or areas issued 30 new exceptions whilst 9 countries, territories or areas removed 20 exceptions.