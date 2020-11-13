DTM (COVID-19) Global Mobility Restriction Overview - 2 November 2020

Overview

With 46 million COVID-19 cases reported (46,166,182 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,196,362 deaths) by the World Health Organization as of 2nd November 2020, diverse travel restrictions and measures due to COVID-19 continue to be administered by authorities and Governments in an attempt to contain the further spread of the virus. As ofnd November 2020, a total of 221 countries, territories or areas have issued 100,065 travel restrictions indicating a 4 per cent increase from 96,202 travel restrictions reported on 26 th October 2020. Of these, 28,375 were reported as entry restrictions and 71,690 were reported as conditions for entry. There has been a 40 per cent increase in visa restrictions and likewise an increase of 5 per cent in medical requirements. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 167 countries, territories or areas have issued 720 exceptions enabling mobility despite travel restrictions. Between 26th October and 2nd November 2020, 68 countries, territories or areas issued 130 new exceptions whilst 59 countries, territories or areas removed 91 exceptions.