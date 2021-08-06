DTM (COVID-19) Global Mobility Restriction Overview - 2 August 2021

The current outbreak of COVID-19 has affected global mobility in the form of various travel disruptions and restrictions. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, DTM has developed a COVID-19 database mapping the different restrictions to provide a global overview. For this, DTM uses the IATA site as the primary source of restrictions with the information reported per country and territory, and to the country of application.

Data collected includes:

Date of restriction Country, territory or area of restriction Countries, territories or areas on which restrictions were imposed Type of restriction – total restriction, or conditional restriction – such as medical and/or visa restriction

This DTM COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Output presents an analysis based on country imposing, the country being imposed upon, and the aggregation of the restriction type. The aim of the data analysis is to provide an overview of the COVID-19 outbreak on global mobility and to help identify and develop responses.

Overview

Migration and global mobility remain curtailed as Governments and authorities carefully manage the issuance or extensions of COVID-19 related air travel measures. As of 2nd August 2021, more than 198 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded globally, including more than 4.2 million deaths. Simultaneously, the World Health Organization reports more than 3.8 billion doses of the vaccine have been administered globally as of 28th July 2021. A total of 228 countries, territories, or areas (C/T/As) have issued 111,286 travel related measures as of 2nd August 2021, indicating a 0.5% increase cent from 110,717 travel related measures issued on 26th July 2021. Of these, 28,196 were reported as entry restrictions and 83,090 were reported as conditions for authorized entry. In the reporting period, there was a slight decrease (0.82%) in entry restrictions and a slight increase (0.97%) in conditions for authorized entry. In terms of conditions for authorized entry, there was an increase of 0.77 per cent in medical requirements such as quarantine or medical screening upon arrival and an increase of 6.5 per cent in other limitations such as insurance or prior permission from a Ministry. In the reporting period, there was a decrease of almost one per cent in restrictions on arrivals from a specific C/T/A. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 199 countries, territories or areas have issued 967 exceptions enabling mobility. Between 26th July and 2nd August 2021, 8 countries, territories or areas issued 17 new exceptions whilst 6 countries, territories or areas removed 26 exceptions.