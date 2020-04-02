DTM (COVID-19) Global Mobility Restriction Overview 2 April, 2020

Overview:

As the global number of COVID-19 cases reported by the World Health Organization reached 823,626 on 1st April 2020, Governments and authorities across the world fostered stronger measures to combat this pandemic. The impact of this world-wide health emergency on global mobility has led to approximately three billion people, or 39 per cent of the world population, to live in countries, territories and areas with complete border closures for foreigners and nonresidents. Since the start of the monitoring of COVID-19 related global mobility restrictions, it is observed that the total number of restrictions issued increased from 43,781 restrictions on 1st April 2020 to 44,397 restrictions on 2nd April 2020 with 616 new restrictions issued in one day, making it overall the second lowest daily increase of mobility restrictions. Medical-based restrictions indicated a six per cent increase and restrictions based on passenger arrival country increased by two per cent in the past 24 hours. While there may not be a sharp increase in the daily number of new restrictions, the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to directly impact the stringency of the mobility restrictions applied by countries, territories and areas. The World Health Organization’s latest report lists Botswana, Burundi, and Sierra Leone as the three new countries to report COVID-19 cases as of 1st April 2020. In addition to already closing its borders with South Africa and Zimbabwe, Botswana has declared a state of emergency and announced an ‘extreme lockdown’ of 28 days beginning from 2nd April 2020. Sierra Leone too, announced a three-day national lockdown from 4th April 2020. To counteract rising numbers of new infections, Japan introduced more stringent restrictions, tripling the number of restricted arrival countries from 23 to 73 countries territories and areas, including the United States of America, Canada and the People’s Republic of China. Further still, Japan also announced visa invalidations for visas issued prior to 2nd April 2020. Republic of Korea imposed strict new quarantine regulations at designated facilities for arriving passengers in an attempt to reduce the number of new COVID-19 cases. With 1,677 COVID-19 cases reported as of 1st April 2020 by the World Health Organization, Indonesia issued tougher restrictive measures introducing a total entry ban on all foreign passengers. Simultaneously, Indonesia also issued exceptions for the entry of medical workers and humanitarians. In parallel to restrictive measures, the trend for permitting exceptional entry also persisted. The People’s Republic of China announced the repatriation of Chinese students from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Exceptional measures for repatriation were implemented also by Mexico, as it allowed 46 British nationals to disembark on humanitarian grounds and return home. Similarly, 141 Mexicans who were unable to travel owing to coronavirus related mobility restrictions could fly home from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.