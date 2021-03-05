DTM (COVID-19) Global Mobility Restriction Overview - 1st March 2021

The current outbreak of COVID-19 has affected global mobility in the form of various travel disruptions and restrictions. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, DTM has developed a COVID-19 database mapping the different restrictions to provide a global overview. For this, DTM uses the IATA site as the primary source of restrictions with the information reported per country and territory, and to the country of application.

Data collected includes:

Date of restriction Country, territory or area of restriction Countries, territories or areas on which restrictions were imposed Type of restriction- total restriction, or conditional restriction – such as medical/ and or visa restriction

This DTM COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Output presents an analysis based on country imposing, the country being imposed upon, and the aggregation of the restriction type. The aim of the data analysis is to provide an overview of the COVID-19 outbreak on global mobility and to help identify and develop responses.

Overview

Based on the rapidly evolving epidemiological conditions across various parts of the world, COVID-19 related travel measures continue to keep global mobility and migration curtailed. On 1 st March 2021, the World Health Organization has reported close to 114million cases of COVID-19 globally. As of 1 st March 2021, a total of 227 countries, territories, or areas, have issued 107,483 travel related measures indicating an increase of two per cent from 104,990 travel related measures reported on 22nd February 2021. Of these, 29,191 were reported as entry restrictions and 78,292 were reported as conditions for authorized entry. In the reporting period, there was a slight decrease of almost one per cent in entry restrictions and an increase of four per cent in conditions for authorized entry. In terms of conditions for authorized entry, there was a 5 per cent increase in visa requirements for conditional entry and a 2 per cent increase in medical requirements such as quarantine and medical certificates with negative COVID-19 test results. There was a decrease of 2 per cent in entry restrictions on nationals of specific countries, territories or areas and a 17 per cent increase in visa restrictions such as invalidations and suspensions. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 188 countries, territories or areas have issued 817 exceptions enabling mobility despite travel restrictions. Between 22nd February and 1st March 2021, 10 countries, territories or areas issued 32 new exceptions whilst 7 countries, territories or areas removed 10 exceptions.