DTM (COVID-19): Global mobility restriction overview - 19 March, 2020

Overview:

The observed world-wide response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to demonstrate a tendency toward a total restriction of mobility, as many countries, territories and areas issue new and more stringent restrictions for all passengers, and others add new countries, territories and areas to their list of restricted transit or arrival points. A total of 147 countries, territories or areas have issued new or changed existing COVID-19 related travel restrictions today. The restriction banning entry of all passengers has increased by 23% over the past 24 hours. As of 19th March 2020, a total of 152 countries, territories and areas have imposed restrictions on the People’s Republic of China since the outbreak. Likewise, Republic of Korea received restrictions from 134 countries, territories and areas while Iran and Italy received restrictions from 131 countries, territories and areas. A ban on the entry of all passengers was introduced by 11 countries, territories and areas including Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Georgia, Aruba, Chile, Mongolia, Israel, Oman, and Paraguay. Likewise, Sri Lanka has closed its borders to all passengers until 25th March 2020. A discernible trend in passenger exemptions for entry appears as Chile, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Serbia and Sweden specify entry of humanitarian workers and volunteers, and health specialists in the case of Switzerland. Mobility from Europe continues to be restricted as new restrictions on all passengers arriving from European countries was introduced by Seychelles and Saint Lucia. Country-specific passenger bans continued to increase as well as become more complex and limiting. For example, passengers arriving from Europe cannot enter Iraq through Baghdad, but can only enter from Erbil and Sulaymaniyah with a quarantine requirement of 14 days upon entry. Similarly, Japan, Turkey, Nigeria, Angola, and Bulgaria added new countries from where passengers are not allowed to enter.