DTM (COVID-19) Global Mobility Restriction Overview - 17 May 2021

Overview

Global mobility and migration continue to be very carefully managed as the epidemiological factors are distinct across regions. As of 17th May 2021, more than 162 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded globally, including more than 3.3 million deaths. Simultaneously, the World Health Organization reported that as of 6th May 2021, more than 1.2 billion vaccine doses have been administered globally. The emergence of new strains of COVID-19 have resulted in the issuance of new and stringent travel restrictions. As of 17th May 2021, a total of 227 countries, territories, or areas (C/T/As) have issued 107,709 travel related measures, indicating a slight decrease (0.5%) from 108,208 travel related measures of 10th May 2021. Of these, 28,959 were reported as entry restrictions and 78,750 were reported as conditions for authorized entry. In the reporting period, there was no increase in entry restrictions and almost a one per cent (0.6%) decrease in conditions for authorized entry. In terms of conditions for authorized entry, there was a decrease of one per cent in medical measures such as quarantine or medical certificates with negative COVID-19 test result. In the reporting period, there was no change in types of entry restrictions. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 194 countries, territories or areas have issued 904 exceptions enabling mobility. Between 10th and 17th May 2021, 6 countries, territories or areas issued 13 new exceptions whilst one country, territory or area removed one exception.