DTM (COVID-19) Global Mobility Restriction Overview - 17 January 2022

Overview

The emergence of a new variant of COVID-19 continues to impact changes in the issuances or removals of travel restrictions, for further detailed information on variant related travel restrictions refer to the supplementary 'Impact of COVID-19 on International Flights - Omicron Variant' report for 17 January 2022. As of 14 January 2022, a total of 318 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded globally, including more than 5.5 million deaths. Simultaneously, the World Health Organization reports more than 9.2 billion doses of the vaccine have been administered globally as of 14 January 2022. A total of 228 countries, territories or areas (C/T/As) have issued 117,216 travel related measures as of 17 January 2022, indicating an increase of one per cent from 116,032 travel related measures issued on 10 January 2022. Of these, 24,934 were reported as entry restrictions and 92,282 were reported as conditions for authorized entry. In the reporting period, there was an increase of one per cent in conditions for authorized entry and no change in entry restrictions. In terms of conditions for authorized entry, there was an increase of eight per cent in other limitations such as travel insurance, an increase of seven per cent in location surveillance such as passenger locator forms, and an increase of one per cent in medical requirements such as vaccine certificates or COVID-19 testing upon arrival. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 208 countries, territories or areas have issued 1,006 exceptions enabling mobility. Between 10 and 17 January 2022, 15 countries, territories or areas have issued 32 new exceptions whilst 14 countries, territories or areas removed 24 exceptions.