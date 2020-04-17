DTM (COVID-19) Global mobility restriction overview - 17 April, 2020

Overview:

The curve of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to advance and pose a myriad of challenges for Governments and authorities in 212 affected countries, territories and areas. As of 17th April 2020, the total number of confirmed cases has exceeded two million as per the World Health Organization. Resultantly, a total of 204 countries, territories and areas have issued a total of 48,359 COVID-19 related mobility restrictions and measures. This marks a two per cent increase from 47,423 in all restrictions and measures reported as of 15th April 2020. However, restrictions and measures such as visa suspensions and invalidations increased by 52 per cent and medical measures/requirements also increased by four per cent. While Governments and authorities grapple with the health impact of COVID-19, the effects on global mobility and migration dynamics simultaneously unfold. Uganda extended its restricted movement measures for an additional three weeks starting 15th April 2020. Sudan also announced a three-week lockdown in the state of Khartoum in effect from 18th April 2020. Japan announced a nation-wide state of emergency; this directive allows regional governments to advice people to stay at home. Georgia announced a ban on the movement of all private vehicles from 17th to 21st April 2020, in addition to the existing lockdown until 10th May 2020 to limit spread of the infection. Conversely, authorities in Poland announced the reopening of parks and forests from 20th April 2020, while also placing limits on the numbers of people in shops. In terms of relaxations of mobility restrictions, the Government in the United States of America announced guidelines for the potential reopening of parts of the country, using a phased approach. Some national airlines in India have announced that they will restart domestic flights in vital corridors from 4th May 2020. The repatriation movements remain going, Turkey repatriated 262 nationals from London on 17th April 2020 to Ankara. All repatriated nationals were transported in buses to student dormitories in the Çankırı province, where they have been placed under a 14-day quarantine period. Spain announced the repatriation flights operated by Iberia airlines for almost 2,000 third-country nationals to return over the next two weeks. This includes flights to Australia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cabo Verde, the Plurinational State of Bolivia. Additionally, repatriations flights were also announced to Peru, Equatorial Guinea, Colombia, and three flights to Argentina, one with a stop neighboring Paraguay. Germany extended repatriations flights operated by its national carrier, Lufthansa until 17th May 2020. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland announced 17 charter flights from six cities in India to repatriate 4,000 its nationals. Turkey sent medical supplies to support Somalia in support of its COVID-19 efforts.

