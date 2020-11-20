DTM (COVID-19) Global Mobility Restriction Overview - 16th November 2020

Overview

Global mobility and migration is limited due to stringent measures as the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to escalate globally, (4,075,995 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,313,919 fatalities reported on 16th November 2020). A total of 224 countries, territories or areas (C/T/As), have issued 107,164 travel related measures as of 16th November 2020, indicating an increase of 3 per cent from 104,113 travel related measures reported on 9th November 2020. Of these, 29,348 were reported as entry restrictions and 77,816 were reported as conditions for entry. In the reporting period, there was a 2 per cent decrease in entry restrictions and 5 per cent increase in conditions for authorised entry. There has been an increase of 149 per cent in entry restrictions such as visa requirements and a decrease of 4 per cent in airport closures. In terms of conditions for authorised entry, there was an increase of 23 per cent in location surveillance such as passenger locator forms and 5 per cent in medical requirements like certificates between 9th and 16th November 2020. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 169 countries, territories or areas have issued 769 exceptions enabling mobility despite travel restrictions. Between 9th and 16th November 2020, 38 C/T/As issued 61 new exceptions whilst 31 countries, territories or areas removed 71 exceptions.