DTM COVID-19 Global Mobility Restriction Overview - 16 July 2020

The current outbreak of COVID-19 has affected global mobility in the form of various travel disruptions and restrictions. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, DTM has developed a COVID-19 database mapping the different restrictions to provide a global overview. For this, DTM uses the IATA site as the primary source on restrictions with the information reported per country and territory, and to the country of application.

Data collected includes:

Date of restriction Country of Restriction Countries on which restrictions were imposed Type of restriction- total restriction, or conditional restriction – such as medical/ and or visa restriction

This DTM-Covid19 Travel Restrictions Output presents an analysis based on country imposing, country being imposed upon, and the aggregation of the restriction type. The aim of the data analysis is to provide an overview of the COVID-19 outbreak on global mobility and to help identify and develop response.

Overview

Global mobility continues to remain significantly impacted because of the COVID-19 related travel restrictions and measures. As governments and authorities continue to grapple with the myriad effects of the pandemic, changes in travel restrictions engender a dynamic mobility context. As of 16th July 2020, a total of 219 countries, territories or areas have issued 72,525 travel restrictions, indicating an increase of one per cent from 71,479 restrictions recorded on 13th July 2020. There has been an increase of 10 per cent in other limitations like new documents required for travel as well as an increase of 6 per cent for medical restrictions. However, there has also been a simultaneous decrease of 27 per cent in restrictions on visas and a 2 per cent decrease in restrictions on passengers arriving from specific countries, territories or areas. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 176 countries, territories or areas have issued 636 exceptions enabling mobility despite blanket travel restrictions. Between 13th and 16th July 2020, 10 countries, territories or areas have issued 17 new exceptions whilst 7 countries, territories or areas have removed 11 exceptions.