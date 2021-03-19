DTM (COVID-19) Global Mobility Restriction Overview - 15th March 2021

The current outbreak of COVID-19 has affected global mobility in the form of various travel disruptions and restrictions. To better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, DTM has developed a COVID-19 database mapping the different restrictions to provide a global overview. For this, DTM uses the IATA site as the primary source of restrictions with the information reported per country and territory, and to the country of application.

Data collected includes:

Date of restriction Country, territory or area of restriction Countries, territories or areas on which restrictions were imposed Type of restriction – total restriction, or conditional restriction – such as medical/and or visa restriction

This DTM COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Output presents an analysis based on country imposing, the country being imposed upon, and the aggregation of the restriction type. The aim of the data analysis is to provide an overview of the COVID-19 outbreak on global mobility and to help identify and develop responses.

Overview

On 11th March 2020, COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, a year on, as of 15th March 2021, there have been 119 million cases of COVID-19 recorded globally, including more than 2.6 million deaths. A total of 227 countries, territories, or areas, have issued 108,244 travel related measures as of 15th March 2021, indicating almost no change from 108,167 travel related measures reported on 8th March 2021. Of these, 30,040 were reported as entry restrictions and 78, 204 were reported as conditions for authorized entry. In the reporting period, there was an increase of 2 per cent in entry restrictions and a decrease of nearly 1 per cent in conditions for authorized entry. In terms of conditions for authorized entry, there was a 9 per cent increase in location surveillance measures such as submitting Passenger Locator Forms and a decrease of 12 per cent in other limitations such as travel/medical insurance. There was a decrease of 27 per cent in entry restrictions on specific nationalities and an increase of 2 per cent in general passenger bans and flight suspensions. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 190 countries, territories or areas have issued 850 exceptions enabling mobility. Between 8th and 15th March 2021, 17 countries, territories or areas issued 36 new exceptions whilst 6 countries, territories or areas removed 16 exceptions.