DTM (COVID-19) Global Mobility Restriction Overview -15 November 2021

Overview

Travel restrictions in response to COVID-19 continue to be issued or carefully managed as infection rates across different parts of the world vary. As of 15 November 2021, a total of 251 million cases1 of COVID-19 have been recorded globally, including more than 5 million deaths. Simultaneously, the World Health Organization reports more than 7.1 billion doses of the vaccine have been administered globally as of 11 November 2021. A total of 229 countries, territories, or areas (C/T/As) have issued 110,572 travel related measures as of 15 November 2021, indicating a slight decrease of almost one per cent (0.59%) from 111,456 travel related measures issued on 1 November 2021. Of these, 25,135 were reported as entry restrictions and 85,437 were reported as conditions for authorized entry. In the reporting period, there was almost no change (-0.27%) in in entry restrictions and a decrease of nearly one per cent (0.69%) in conditions for authorized entry. In terms of conditions for authorized entry, there was a 13 per cent decrease in visa suspensions and 6.5 per cent increase in other limitations such as insurance for travel. In terms of entry restrictions, there were almost no changes. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 203 countries, territories or areas have issued 909 exceptions enabling mobility. Between 1 and 15 November 2021, 5 countries, territories or areas issued 13 new exceptions whilst 6 countries, territories or areas removed 9 exceptions.