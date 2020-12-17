DTM (COVID-19) Global Mobility Restriction Overview - 14 December 2020

Overview

As of 14th December, the World Health Organization (WHO) has reported over 70 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,606,091 COVID-19 related deaths, globally.i Related international and domestic air travel measures to contain and mitigate the spread of new infection cases have had a considerable effect on global mobility and migration. As of 14th December 2020, a total of 226 countries, territories, or areas, have issued 111,204 travel related measures indicating an increase of 3 per cent from 107,731 travel related measures reported on 7 th December 2020. Of these, 27,852 were reported as entry restrictions and 83,352 were reported as conditions for entry. In the reporting period, there was a decrease of 2 per cent in the entry restrictions and an increase in conditions for authorized entry of 5 per cent. In terms of conditions for authorized entry, there was an increase of 18 per cent in location surveillance such as passenger locator forms. There was a decrease of 20 per cent in entry restrictions such as visa requirements between 7 th December and 14th December 2020. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 170 countries, territories or areas have issued 697 exceptions enabling mobility despite travel restrictions. Between 7th December and 14th December 2020, 15 countries, territories or areas issued 25 new exceptions whilst 12 countries, territories or areas removed 41 exceptions.