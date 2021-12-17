DTM (COVID-19) Global Mobility Restriction Overview - 13 December 2021

Overview

The emergence of a new variant of COVID-19 has resulted in the issuance and extensions of new travel restrictions for further detailed information on variant related travel restrictions refer to the supplementary ‘Impact of COVID-19 on International Flights – Omicron Variant’ report for 13 December 2021. As of 13 December 2021, a total of 267 million cases1 of COVID19 have been recorded globally, including more than 5.2 million deaths. Simultaneously, the World Health Organization reports more than 8.1 billion doses of the vaccine have been administered globally as of 13 December 2021. A total of 228 countries, territories or areas (C/T/As) have issued 114,797 travel related measures as of 13 December 2021, indicating a slight increase of almost one per cent (0.5%) from 116,646 travel related measures issued on 29 November 2021. Of these, 24,730 were reported as entry restrictions and 90,067 were reported as conditions for authorized entry. In the reporting period, there was a two per cent increase in entry restrictions and no change (0.1%) in conditions for authorized entry. In terms of conditions for authorized entry, there was a decrease of eight per cent in other limitations such as travel insurance. In terms of entry restrictions, there was a decrease of 11 per cent on bans issued on specific nationalities and a 13 per cent increase in visa suspensions. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 206 countries, territories or areas have issued 1,011 exceptions enabling mobility. Between 13 December and 29 November 2021, 47 countries, territories or areas issued 68 new exceptions whilst 61 countries, territories or areas removed 115 exceptions.