DTM (COVID-19) Global Mobility Restriction Overview - 12th October 2020

Overview

While the global pandemic persists, Governments and authorities continue to grapple with the epidemiological challenges, global mobility remains affected. With more than 37 million COVID-19 cases (37,326,080 and 1,073,973 deaths) globally recorded as of 12th October 2020 by the World Health Organization, measures restricting both, internal and international mobility remain largely in place. As of 12th October 2020, a total of 219 countries, territories or areas have issued 98,717 travel restrictions indicating an increase of 2 cent from 96,549 travel restrictions reported on 5th October 2020. There has been an increase of 108 per cent in visa changes, 3 per cent increase in medical requirements and an increase of 2 per cent in other limitations such as new documents needed for travel. There has been a simultaneous decrease of 3 per cent in restrictions on passengers arriving from specific countries, territories or areas. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 175 countries, territories or areas have issued 771 exceptions enabling mobility despite blanket travel restrictions. Between 5th and 12th October 2020, 9 countries, territories or areas issued 13 new exceptions whilst 9 countries, territories or areas removed 19 exceptions.