DTM (COVID-19) Global Mobility Restriction Overview - 12 July 2021

Overview

The global pandemic has had a steady impact on migration and global mobility in terms of COVID-19 related air travel restrictions. As of 12th July 2021, more than 186 million cases1 of COVID-19 have been recorded globally, including more than 4 million deaths. Simultaneously, the World Health Organization reports more than 3 billion doses of the vaccine have been administered globally as of 1st July 2021. A total of 228 countries, territories, or areas (C/T/As) have issued 109,956 travel related measures as 12th July 2021, indicating a negligible increase of 3 measures from 109,953 travel related measures issued on 5th July 2021. Of these, 28,088 were reported as entry restrictions and 81,868 were reported as conditions for authorized entry. In the reporting period, there was almost no change (0.18%) in entry restrictions and in conditions for authorized entry (0.06%). In terms of conditions for authorized entry, there was a decrease of seven per cent in location surveillance such as downloading apps on personal devices or informing local authorities and almost no change (0.3%) in medical requirements such as quarantine or medical screening upon arrival. In the reporting period, there was an increase of 107 per cent in restrictions on specific nationalities. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 201 countries, territories or areas have issued 980 exceptions enabling mobility. Between 5th July and 12th July 2021, 16 countries, territories or areas issued 23 new exceptions whilst 4 countries, territories or areas removed 8 exceptions.