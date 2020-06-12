DTM COVID-19 Global Mobility Restriction Overview - 11 June 2020

Overview

As the health impacts of COVID-19 improves in some parts of the world such as Europe, as per the World Health Organization, the situation globally remains aggravated. This is also reflected in the multiple and dissimilar responses including stricter mitigation measures alongside easing and reopening plans applied by Governments and authorities across the world. As of 11th June 2020, a total of 220 countries, territories or areas have issued 66,009 travel restrictions, indicating an increase of almost one per cent from 65,692 restrictions recorded on 8 th June 2020 and compared to the initial 775 restrictions issued by 83 C/T/As on 8th March 2020 (representing an increase of 8640%). More specifically, there has been an increase of 5 per cent in restrictions such as new travel documents and requirements as well as an increase of 2 per cent in medical requirements for travel. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 176 countries, territories or areas have issued 701 exceptions enabling mobility despite blanket travel restrictions. Between 8th and 11th June 2020, 8 countries, territories or areas have issued 11 new exceptions whilst 3 countries, territories or areas have removed 7 exceptions.

Data Source: IATA and official government websites.