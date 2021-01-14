DTM (COVID-19) Global Mobility Restriction Overview - 11 January 2021

** Overview**

The global number of reported COVID-19 cases has exceeded 88 million as per the World Health Organization as of 11th January 2021. Additionally, amidst concerns over the new strain of COVID-19 identified in several countries, global mobility and migration continues to be affected by stringent travel restrictions and measures. As of 11th January 2021, a total of 226 countries, territories, or areas, have issued 114,148 travel related measures indicating an increase of two per cent from 111,879 travel related measures reported on 4 th January 2021. Of these, 28,777 were reported as entry restrictions and 85,371 were reported as conditions for authorized entry. In the reporting period, there was 1 per cent decrease in the entry restrictions and a 3 per cent increase in conditions for authorized entry. In terms of conditions for authorized entry, there was most notably an increase in the medical measures such as quarantine and medical certificates for entry. There was a 14 per cent decrease in entry restrictions on passengers arriving from specific countries, territories or areas between 4th and 11th January 2021. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 180 countries, territories or areas have issued 755 exceptions enabling mobility despite travel restrictions. Between 4th and 11th January 2021, 16 countries, territories or areas issued 21 new exceptions whilst 11 countries, territories or areas removed 15 exceptions.