DTM (COVID-19) Global mobility restriction overview - 04 June, 2020

Overview:

As a result of the disparate COVID-19-related mobility and travel restrictions, the impact on global mobility continues to vary. While Governments and authorities implement a combination of measures balancing the epidemiological and economic considerations, both easing of restrictions to enable limited travel under strict conditions, as well as extending blanket restrictions continue. Per the latest report from the UN World Tourism Organization, 100 per cent of all destinations worldwide continue to have some form of a COVID-19 travel restriction in place and 75 per cent are still completely closed to international tourism. As of 4 th June 2020, a total of 64,571 measures were recorded by a total of 219 countries, territories or areas (C/T/As), demonstrating an increase of almost 1 per cent from 64,137 restrictions recorded on 1 st June 2020. Despite the overall increase in global mobility restrictions, there has been a slight decrease of almost 1 per cent in restrictions related to visa changes. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 175 countries, territories or areas have issued 690 exceptions enabling mobility despite blanket travel restrictions. Between 1 st and 4 th June 2020, 7 countries, territories or areas have issued 8 new exceptions whilst 6 countries, territories or areas have removed 20 exceptions.

Data Source: IATA and official government websites