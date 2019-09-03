Drought vulnerability indicators for global-scale drought risk assessments: Global expert survey results report

Authors

Isabel Meza, United Nations University, Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS), Bonn, Germany

Michael Hagenlocher, United Nations University, Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS), Bonn, Germany

Gustavo Naumann, European Commission, Joint Research Centre, Disaster Risk Management Unit (E.1), Ispra, Italy

Jürgen V. Vogt, European Commission, Joint Research Centre, Disaster Risk Management Unit (E.1), Ispra, Italy

Janna Frischen, United Nations University, Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS), Bonn, Germany

Contact

Isabel Meza (meza@ehs.unu.edu)

1 Summary

Droughts are complex, multifaceted hazards that affect multiple regions of the world and cause severe environmental and social impacts. The vulnerability to droughts, however, is complex to assess and strongly depends on the sectoral focus as well as on the geographical context of the assessment. This report presents the results of an expert survey that was conducted to weigh drought vulnerability indicators according to their relevance for agricultural systems and domestic water supply. Indicators originate from multiple dimensions (social, economic, infrastructure, crime and conflict, environmental and farming practices) and are grouped into four subcategories: social susceptibility, environmental susceptibility, lack of coping capacity and lack of adaptive capacity. The findings underline that the relevance of indicators strongly varies depending on the sector which is susceptible to the negative impacts of drought. Hence, the most relevant indicators for agricultural systems differentiate significantly from the most important ones for domestic water supply. The results are used in the GlobeDrought project to include expert judgement in the vulnerability assessments. This information will be compiled together with drought hazard and exposure information into a global drought risk assessment.

2 Background

Drought risk and its related impacts depend not only on the drought hazard, but also on the exposure and vulnerability of the different socioeconomic sectors (e.g. agriculture, domestic water supply, energy production, waterborne transport, tourism) or ecosystems (e.g. wetlands, forests) (IPCC, 2014, UNDRR, 2019, Vogt et al., 2018). Cross-sectoral and impact-specific assessments of who and what (e.g. people, agricultural land) is at risk to what (e.g. meteorological or soil moisture drought), as well as where and why, can provide relevant baselines for the identification of targeted risk reduction and adaptation strategies (UNCCD, 2016).

Vulnerability is a key component of any drought risk assessment, indicating which sectors, populations or ecosystems are particularly susceptible to suffer negative impacts, but also the level of their capacity to cope with and adapt to droughts (IPCC, 2014). According to the Fifth Assessment Report (AR5, Working Group II) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC, 2014) vulnerability, defined as the propensity or predisposition to be adversely affected, has three components: susceptibility, coping capacity and adaptive capacity. Thereby, susceptibility is defined as the likelihood of damage in an extreme natural event (describes the structural conditions of ecosystems and society characteristics), coping capacity as the capacity of a system to properly face adverse consequences in the short term, and adaptive capacity as a longer-term process which includes adjustments in the system as part of a learning, experimentation, and change process. When assessing vulnerability in the context of droughts, it is important to go beyond the social, economic, or political dimensions of societal vulnerability, and to also take into consideration factors determining the vulnerability of natural ecosystems. Vulnerability assessments support mid- and long-term preparedness actions and water resources planning for targeted sectors and sensitive populations.

Over the past years, indicator-based approaches have been promoted as useful tools to assess, compare, and monitor the complexity of drought risk from local to global scales (e.g., Carrão et al., 2016; Blauhut et al., 2016). However, the contribution of the individual indicators to explain drought vulnerability and ultimately the risk of sectoral drought impacts is often only weakly understood. As a result, the majority of assessments, notably at the global scale (e.g. Carrão et al., 2016), are based on equal weights for all indicators. In order to address the limitation of using equal weights, a global expert survey on vulnerability indicators for global-scale, sectoral drought risk assessments was conducted from November to December 2018 as a joint effort between JRC’s Global Drought Observatory (GDO) and United Nations University (UNU-EHS). The objective was to identify and weigh relevant drought vulnerability indicators with regard to potential impacts of drought hazards on agricultural systems and domestic water supply.

This report summarizes the results of the “Drought Global Expert Survey”, and provides a general overview of the most relevant vulnerability indicators according to expert judgement. In addition, in-depth information on the indicator relevance is provided broken down by expert’s years of experience, gender, world region, and sector. The results will inform sectoral global drought vulnerability and risk assessments for agricultural systems and domestic water supply within the GlobeDrought project and the Global Drought Observatory (GDO).