Drought service and seasonal climate forecast - Bulletin No.3, (30 March 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Performance of the past season and impacts

During February 2022, Floods and severe weather including tropical Cyclone Batsirai and Storm Dumako have affected countries such as Madagascar and South Africa as well as heavy rainfall in DRC triggering floods causing at least 128 deaths and more than 160000 people have been affected: with at least 148813 people in Madagascar, 325 people in South Africa and 13325 people affected in DRC (floodlist, February 2022).

✓ At least 127 people have died in Madagascar and 1 death in South Africa following severe weather mentioned above.