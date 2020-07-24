Drinking Water Safety Planning: A Practical Guide For Pacific Island Countries

Preface

Morbidity and mortality from the consumption of unsafe drinking water continues to impact communities in Pacific Island Countries. Access to safe drinking water is a basic need and is one of the most important contributors to public health.

The Millennium Development Goals put in place at the UN Summit (2000) set targets to be achieved by 2015 that included halving the proportion of people without access to safe drinking water. The World Health Organization Guidelines for Drinking Water Quality (Third Edition, 2005) outline a framework for safe drinking water.

This framework includes Drinking Water Safety Plans (DWSPs), which can be implemented by those responsible for supplying drinking water to help improve the safety of drinking water in the Pacific.

The need for improved, and holistic, drinking water supply management was highlighted during the Pacific consultation meeting for the Tokyo Summit, held in Sigatoka, Fiji in late 2002. The resolutions developed during the meeting were summarized in the Regional Action Plan for Sustainable Water Management in the Pacific, which was endorsed by 18 PICs and signed off by 16 Heads of States.

This was further entrenched in the Regional Action Framework on Drinking Water Quality Monitoring (Nadi, 2005), where a specific resolution on the need for Pacific Island Countries to adopt the Drinking Water Safety Plan approach was first made.

This regional framework was further endorsed by the Health Ministers of PICs in the Samoa Commitment, providing a strong policy base for the introduction of Drinking Water Safety Plans in the Pacific in 2006.

Four initial pilot countries and several “replication” countries have since developed and implemented DWSPs. The lessons learned and experiences gained from these countries provides the foundation for this Guide.

This Guide is primarily for water supply managers, engineers and operators and introduces a more proactive way of managing drinking water supplies through a comprehensive risk assessment and risk management approach. Implementing DWSPs helps achieve a more effective drinking water supply system.

While it is primarily targeted at water suppliers, this Guide should also assist other organizations, such as drinking water regulators and surveillance authorities gain a better understanding of the role played by a drinking water safety plan in improving or maintaining public health.

It is important to realize that drinking water safety is an issue that cuts across several sectors, most significantly water supply and utilities, Health and Environment, but also land and water resource management, national planning and economics, NGOs, private sector and community based organizations. As such the success of developing and implementing an effective DWSP is increased significantly by engaging other sectors rather than the water supply operators or utilities working in isolation.